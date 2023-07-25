Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Tucker and his .532 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (148 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers and Cody Bradford on July 25 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rangers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with 109 hits and an OBP of .384, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .514.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Tucker is batting .389 with three homers during his last games and is on a 10-game hitting streak.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in 69 of 99 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.
- In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (15.2%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 40 games this season (40.4%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (18.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this season (40.4%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|52
|.267
|AVG
|.333
|.361
|OBP
|.403
|.430
|SLG
|.585
|17
|XBH
|25
|5
|HR
|12
|23
|RBI
|45
|24/25
|K/BB
|32/24
|9
|SB
|9
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Bradford (2-1 with a 4.78 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.78, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
