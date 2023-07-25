Tuesday's WNBA schedule includes the Connecticut Sun (17-6) taking the road to meet Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (13-9) at College Park Center. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET.

Dallas picked up a 98-84 victory against Los Angeles in their last game. The squad was led by Natasha Howard's 28 points, 11 rebounds and four steals and Satou Sabally's 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Led by DeWanna Bonner (20 PTS, 9 REB, 2 STL, 35.3 FG%) and Alyssa Thomas (15 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST, 55.6 FG%), Connecticut ended its last matchup winning 86-78 against Atlanta.

Wings vs. Sun Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-160 to win)

Wings (-160 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sun (+135 to win)

Sun (+135 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-3.5)

Wings (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 167.5

167.5 When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN3, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS

Wings Season Stats

The Wings are surrendering 82.3 points per game this season (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really thrived on offense, scoring 86 points per game (third-best).

Dallas is thriving in terms of rebounding, as it ranks best in the league in boards (39.2 per game) and best in rebounds allowed (32.6 per contest).

The Wings are delivering 19.6 assists per game, which ranks them sixth in the WNBA in 2023.

Dallas is thriving when it comes to turnovers, as it ranks second-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.5 per game) and third-best in forced turnovers (14.2 per contest).

The Wings rank ninth in the WNBA by draining 6.6 three-pointers per contest, but they sport a 29.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks worst in the league.

Dallas is fifth in the WNBA with 7.5 treys allowed per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with a 33.7% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Wings Home/Away Splits

The Wings have scored at a higher rate when playing at home than away from home in the 2023 season (86.9 at home versus 85.2 on the road), though they have given up fewer points at home than on the road (81.8 opponent points per home game versus 82.8 on the road).

At home, Dallas averages 40.9 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to pull down 30, while on the road it averages 37.8 per game and allows 34.8.

The Wings average 19.8 assists per game at home, 0.4 more than their road game average in 2023 (19.4). During 2023, Dallas has committed more turnovers at home than on the road (14.4 turnovers per game at home versus 11 on the road), and has forced fewer turnovers at home than on the road (14 per game at home versus 14.3 on the road).

In 2023 the Wings are averaging 6.4 made three-pointers at home and 6.8 away, shooting 28.6% from deep at home compared to 30% away.

Dallas gives up 0.5999999999999996 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (7.2). It also allows a higher three-point shooting percentage at home (33.8% in home games compared to 33.6% on the road).

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have won 71.4% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (10-4).

The Wings have a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.

Dallas is 12-9-0 against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 3.5-point favorites or more, Dallas is 6-5.

The Wings have a 61.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

