Sportsbooks have set player props for Kyle Tucker, Marcus Semien and others when the Houston Astros host the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 25 doubles, 17 home runs, 49 walks and 68 RBI (109 total hits). He's also swiped 18 bases.

He's slashed .303/.384/.514 on the year.

Tucker has picked up at least one hit in 10 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .432 with five doubles, four home runs, eight walks and 12 RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 24 1-for-2 4 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Athletics Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Jul. 21 3-for-4 3 3 4 12 0 at Athletics Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 99 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 53 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .254/.346/.424 slash line on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 24 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0 at Athletics Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Athletics Jul. 21 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Athletics Jul. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Semien Stats

Semien has recorded 115 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .273/.339/.445 on the year.

Semien hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .182 with a home run and two RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 23 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

