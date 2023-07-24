On Monday, Jeremy Pena (.132 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .241.

In 64.8% of his games this year (57 of 88), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (23.9%) he recorded more than one.

In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (11.4%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

Pena has driven in a run in 23 games this season (26.1%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40.9% of his games this season (36 of 88), with two or more runs nine times (10.2%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 44 .227 AVG .253 .304 OBP .290 .374 SLG .385 13 XBH 14 5 HR 5 16 RBI 17 29/13 K/BB 53/7 7 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings