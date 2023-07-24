Astros vs. Rangers: Odds, spread, over/under - July 24
Jon Gray will take the hill for the Texas Rangers (59-41) on Monday, July 24 versus the Houston Astros (56-44), who will answer with Brandon Bielak. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.
The favored Rangers have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Astros, who are listed at -105. The total for the game is set at 9 runs.
Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel
- Date: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-5, 3.31 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (5-5, 3.46 ERA)
Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total
Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Rangers Moneyline
|Astros Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total
|DraftKings
|-115
|-105
|-
|9
|BetMGM
|-115
|-105
|-
|9
|PointsBet
|-115
|-105
|-
|9
|Tipico
|-120
|+100
|Rangers (-1.5)
|-
Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 65 times and won 39, or 60%, of those games.
- When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rangers have a 39-26 record (winning 60% of their games).
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Texas.
- The Rangers went 5-2 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.
- In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.
- The Astros have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (53.6%) in those contests.
- This season, the Astros have been victorious 13 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Astros have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.
- In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
Astros vs. Rangers Player Props
|Hits O/U
|Total Bases O/U
|HR O/U
|RBI O/U
|Jeremy Pena
|0.5 (-208)
|1.5 (+150)
|0.5 (+625)
|0.5 (+200)
|José Abreu
|0.5 (-263)
|1.5 (+130)
|0.5 (+550)
|0.5 (+150)
|Mauricio Dubon
|1.5 (+170)
|1.5 (+110)
|0.5 (+725)
|0.5 (+230)
|Kyle Tucker
|0.5 (-250)
|1.5 (+115)
|0.5 (+400)
|0.5 (+165)
|Alex Bregman
|0.5 (-208)
|1.5 (+140)
|0.5 (+550)
|0.5 (+220)
Astros Futures Odds
|Odds
|MLB Rank
|AL West Rank
|Win World Series
|+900
|4th
|1st
|Win AL West
|+130
|-
|2nd
