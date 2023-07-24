Jon Gray will take the hill for the Texas Rangers (59-41) on Monday, July 24 versus the Houston Astros (56-44), who will answer with Brandon Bielak. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The favored Rangers have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Astros, who are listed at -105. The total for the game is set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-5, 3.31 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (5-5, 3.46 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Astros and Rangers game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Astros (-105), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Astros bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Alex Bregman get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 65 times and won 39, or 60%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rangers have a 39-26 record (winning 60% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 5-2 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Astros have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (53.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Astros have been victorious 13 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Astros have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) José Abreu 0.5 (-263) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West +130 - 2nd

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.