Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers hit the field on Monday at Minute Maid Park against Brandon Bielak, who gets the start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers -110 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last two games with a spread, the Astros failed to cover each time.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have compiled a 38-27 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.5% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, Houston has a record of 41-31 (56.9%).

The Astros have a 52.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Houston has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 100 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 48 of those games (48-51-1).

The Astros are 8-8-0 ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-22 31-22 21-14 32-30 34-34 19-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.