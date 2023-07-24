Monday's game features the Houston Astros (56-44) and the Texas Rangers (59-41) squaring off at Minute Maid Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-5) to the mound, while Brandon Bielak (5-5) will take the ball for the Astros.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Astros were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Houston and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros have not covered the runline in any of their last 10 matchups (two of those games had a runline).

The Astros have come away with 15 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Houston has won 13 of 25 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (465 total, 4.7 per game).

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.71 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

