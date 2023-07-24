Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .643 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on July 24 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .250 with 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 53 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 91st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 89th in slugging.
- In 64 of 99 games this season (64.6%) Bregman has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (24.2%).
- He has homered in 16 games this year (16.2%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 40 games this season (40.4%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (15.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 47 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|52
|.247
|AVG
|.252
|.340
|OBP
|.346
|.379
|SLG
|.452
|10
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|10
|26
|RBI
|37
|26/23
|K/BB
|28/30
|4
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (113 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray (6-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went 4 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up eight hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.31), 27th in WHIP (1.181), and 53rd in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
