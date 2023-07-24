In the first round of Group G matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 24 at 2:00 AM ET, Italy will meet Argentina.

The three-way moneyline odds for this match are: Italy (-179), draw (+300), Argentina (+482). This game has an over/under of 2.5 goals. The under is currently -132, and the over is -101.

Italy vs. Argentina Game Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 2:00 AM ET

2:00 AM ET Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Venue: Eden Park

Eden Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Total: 2.5

2.5 Italy Moneyline: -179

-179 Argentina Moneyline: +482

Italy Last World Cup Performance

Italy advanced to the quarterfinals of the last World Cup, in 2019, and was eliminated by the Netherlands 2-0. Cristiana Girelli and Aurora Galli led their squad at the 2019 World Cup, with each player scoring three goals.

Argentina Last World Cup Performance

At the 2019 World Cup, Argentina failed to make it beyond the group stage. Milagros Menendez and Florencia Bonsegundo tied for 29th overall among 2019 World Cup scorers and topped the club with one goal in the tournament.

Italy vs. Argentina Recent Performance

So far this year, Italy is 2-1-1 versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +1. In 2022, it went 2-1-3 in such matches (-3 goal differential).

On July 1, Italy posted a 0-0 draw with Morocco. That was its last game against a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team.

In 2022, Argentina went 0-2-4 versus teams that qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -14. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 2-0-0 (+3 goal differential).

On February 23, Argentina posted a 1-0 win over New Zealand. That was its last match against a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squad.

Italy Roster

Name Age Number Club Laura Giuliani 30 1 AC Milan (Italy) Emma Severini 20 2 - Benedetta Orsi 23 3 - Lucia Di Guglielmo 26 4 AS Roma (Italy) Elena Linari 29 5 AS Roma (Italy) Manuela Giugliano 25 6 AS Roma (Italy) Sofia Cantore 23 7 Juventus Turin (Italy) Barbara Bonansea 32 8 - Valentina Giacinti 29 9 AS Roma (Italy) Cristiana Girelli 33 10 Juventus Turin (Italy) Benedetta Glionna 23 11 AS Roma (Italy) Rachele Baldi 28 12 - Elisa Bartoli 32 13 AS Roma (Italy) Chiara Beccari 18 14 - Annamaria Serturini 25 15 - Giulia Dragoni 16 16 - Lisa Boattin 26 17 Juventus Turin (Italy) Arianna Caruso 23 18 Juventus Turin (Italy) Martina Lenzini 25 19 Juventus Turin (Italy) Giada Greggi 23 20 AS Roma (Italy) Valentina Cernoia 32 21 Juventus Turin (Italy) Francesca Durante 26 22 Inter Milano (Italy) Cecilia Salvai 29 23 -

Argentina Roster

Name Age Number Club Vanina Correa 39 1 Rosario Central (Argentina) Adriana Sachs 29 2 Santos FC SP (Brazil) Eliana Stabile 29 3 Santos FC SP (Brazil) Julieta Cruz 27 4 Boca Juniors (Argentina) Vanesa Santana 32 5 Sporting de Huelva (Spain) Aldana Cometti 27 6 Madrid CCF (Spain) Romina Nunez 29 7 UAI Urquiza (Argentina) Daiana Falfan 22 8 UAI Urquiza (Argentina) Paulina Gramaglia 20 9 - Dalila Ippolito 21 10 Parma (Italy) Yamila Tamara Rodriguez 25 11 SE Palmeiras SP (Brazil) Lara Esponda 17 12 River Plate (Argentina) Sophia Braun 23 13 Club Leon (Mexico) Miriam Mayorga 33 14 Boca Juniors (Argentina) Florencia Bonsegundo 30 15 Madrid CCF (Spain) Lorena Benitez 24 16 SE Palmeiras SP (Brazil) Camila Gomez Ares 28 17 Boca Juniors (Argentina) Gabriela Chavez 34 18 Estudiantes (BA) (Argentina) Mariana Larroquette 30 19 Orlando Pride (United States) Chiara Singarella - 20 Kennesaw State University (United States) Erica Lonigro 29 21 Rosario Central (Argentina) Estefania Banini 33 22 Atletico Madrid (Spain) Abigail Chaves 26 23 Huracan (Argentina)

