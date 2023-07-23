On Sunday, Mauricio Dubon (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is hitting .270 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.

Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 72.5% of his games this season (58 of 80), with multiple hits 23 times (28.8%).

He has homered in 5.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 80), and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.5% of his games this season, Dubon has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (5.0%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored at least once 43 times this season (53.8%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 45 .257 AVG .280 .270 OBP .313 .338 SLG .403 8 XBH 16 1 HR 3 7 RBI 19 17/3 K/BB 28/7 1 SB 5

Athletics Pitching Rankings