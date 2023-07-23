Bligh Madris Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bligh Madris -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on July 23 at 4:07 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.
Bligh Madris Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bligh Madris? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Athletics Player Props
|How to Watch Astros vs Athletics
|Astros vs Athletics Odds
|Astros vs Athletics Prediction
Bligh Madris At The Plate
- Madris has a double and four walks while batting .130.
- Madris has gotten at least one hit twice this year in 11 games, including one multi-hit game.
- He has not gone deep in his 11 games this year.
- Madris has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bligh Madris Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.000
|AVG
|.167
|.000
|OBP
|.318
|.000
|SLG
|.222
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|2/0
|K/BB
|4/4
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.91).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 142 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (most in the league).
- The Athletics will send Medina (3-7) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.79 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 65 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.79, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.