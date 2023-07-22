Saturday's contest features the Houston Astros (55-43) and the Oakland Athletics (27-73) squaring off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET on July 22.

The probable starters are Cristian Javier (7-1) for the Astros and Paul Blackburn (1-2) for the Athletics.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Astros have been favored 63 times and won 37, or 58.7%, of those games.

This season Houston has won 12 of its 16 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston ranks 12th in the majors with 461 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule