Friday, David Hensley and the Houston Astros play the Oakland Athletics and JP Sears, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 14, when he went 0-for-1 against the Angels.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

David Hensley At The Plate

Hensley has a double, a home run and nine walks while batting .125.

Hensley has picked up a hit in nine games this season (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one of 27 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Hensley has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored at least once 11 times this year (40.7%), including one multi-run game.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .150 AVG .100 .277 OBP .143 .175 SLG .175 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 2 RBI 1 15/7 K/BB 18/2 1 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings