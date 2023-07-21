How to Watch the Astros vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 21
Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics hit the field on Friday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Framber Valdez, who will start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Athletics Player Props
|Astros vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Athletics Prediction
|Astros vs Athletics Odds
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 11th in MLB action with 117 total home runs.
- Houston's .410 slugging percentage is 13th in baseball.
- The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.250).
- Houston is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (455 total).
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game to rank fifth in the majors.
- Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston's 3.72 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros have the ninth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.252).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will send Valdez (7-6) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.76 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Valdez is trying to record his 14th quality start of the year in this outing.
- Valdez will aim to go five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 6.5 innings per outing.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/15/2023
|Angels
|L 13-12
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Reid Detmers
|7/16/2023
|Angels
|W 9-8
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Tyler Anderson
|7/18/2023
|Rockies
|L 4-3
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Jake Bird
|7/19/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-1
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Austin Gomber
|7/20/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-1
|Away
|J.P. France
|Hogan Harris
|7/21/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|JP Sears
|7/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Paul Blackburn
|7/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Medina
|7/24/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/25/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Jon Gray
|7/26/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Andrew Heaney
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.