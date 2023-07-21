Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics on Friday at 9:40 PM ET in the second game of a four-game series.

The favored Astros have -275 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +220. Houston (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The contest's over/under has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -275 +220 7.5 -105 -115 -2.5 +105 -130

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

The Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Astros did not cover its most recent game with a spread. Houston games have gone under the total three times in a row, and the average total in this streak was 11 runs.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have gone 36-26 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.1% of those games).

Houston has a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

The Astros have a 73.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Houston has played in 97 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-49-1).

The Astros have collected an 8-7-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.3% of the time).

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-22 29-21 20-14 31-29 33-33 18-10

