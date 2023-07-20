Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .543 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Oakland Athletics, with Hogan Harris on the hill, on July 20 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Rockies.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 102 hits and an OBP of .377 to go with a slugging percentage of .488. All three of those stats rank first among Houston hitters this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 11th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Tucker is batting .474 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 68.1% of his games this year (64 of 94), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (29.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 14.9% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.

Tucker has had an RBI in 38 games this season (40.4%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (17.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 40.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.6%.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .264 AVG .330 .349 OBP .402 .429 SLG .542 17 XBH 20 5 HR 9 23 RBI 39 24/22 K/BB 29/23 9 SB 8

Athletics Pitching Rankings