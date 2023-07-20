Thursday's contest between the Houston Astros (53-43) and Oakland Athletics (27-71) matching up at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on July 20.

The probable pitchers are J.P. France (4-3) for the Astros and Hogan Harris (2-3) for the Athletics.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 6, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Astros have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.

The Astros have been favorites in 61 games this season and won 35 (57.4%) of those contests.

Houston has a record of 9-3, a 75% win rate, when favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Houston has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 452 (4.7 per game).

The Astros' 3.75 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule