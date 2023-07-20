Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (hitting .282 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .247 with 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 52 walks.
- Bregman has had a hit in 61 of 95 games this year (64.2%), including multiple hits 22 times (23.2%).
- Looking at the 95 games he has played this season, he's homered in 13 of them (13.7%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has driven in a run in 37 games this season (38.9%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (14.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 46.3% of his games this year (44 of 95), he has scored, and in nine of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|48
|.247
|AVG
|.246
|.340
|OBP
|.344
|.379
|SLG
|.415
|10
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|7
|26
|RBI
|33
|26/23
|K/BB
|27/29
|4
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.99 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the third-most home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.4 per game).
- Harris gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.51 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when the left-hander threw four innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 6.51 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing hitters.
