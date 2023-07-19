After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Austin Gomber) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .267 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and six walks.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 55 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.8% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 55), and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has driven in a run in 20 games this year (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 21 of 55 games (38.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 30 .289 AVG .250 .310 OBP .270 .614 SLG .389 11 XBH 11 8 HR 2 14 RBI 9 14/2 K/BB 26/4 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings