The Houston Astros visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Kyle Tucker, Ryan McMahon and others in this matchup.

Astros vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Brandon Bielak Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Bielak Stats

The Astros' Brandon Bielak (4-5) will make his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Bielak has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Bielak Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jul. 9 5.0 4 3 2 5 1 vs. Rockies Jul. 4 7.0 2 0 0 4 4 vs. Reds Jun. 17 4.2 5 5 4 3 3 at Guardians Jun. 11 5.0 9 5 5 4 2 at Blue Jays Jun. 5 6.2 10 3 3 2 1

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 101 hits with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .298/.376/.487 so far this year.

Tucker will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .421 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 16 4-for-5 1 1 2 8 0 at Angels Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 3 1 0 at Angels Jul. 14 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has put up 91 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .249/.345/.403 slash line so far this year.

Bregman brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .348 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 18 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 at Angels Jul. 16 4-for-5 2 1 2 7 0 at Angels Jul. 15 1-for-6 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 40 walks and 46 RBI (87 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashing .257/.336/.466 so far this season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 18 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has put up 78 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .243/.325/.374 so far this year.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 16 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 15 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

