The Colorado Rockies and Randal Grichuk take the field at Coors Field against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 11th in MLB action with 115 total home runs.

Houston is 12th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage.

The Astros' .251 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.

Houston is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (448 total).

The Astros are 17th in MLB with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game to rank fourth in MLB.

Houston's pitching staff is sixth in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.262).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Bielak (4-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season.

His most recent time out was on Sunday, July 9 against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Bielak is trying to collect his third quality start of the year in this matchup.

Bielak is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Mariners L 3-1 Home Brandon Bielak Logan Gilbert 7/14/2023 Angels W 7-5 Away J.P. France - 7/15/2023 Angels L 13-12 Away Framber Valdez Reid Detmers 7/16/2023 Angels W 9-8 Away Cristian Javier Tyler Anderson 7/18/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Away Hunter Brown Jake Bird 7/19/2023 Rockies - Away Brandon Bielak Austin Gomber 7/20/2023 Athletics - Away J.P. France Hogan Harris 7/21/2023 Athletics - Away Framber Valdez JP Sears 7/22/2023 Athletics - Away Cristian Javier Paul Blackburn 7/23/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Brown - 7/24/2023 Rangers - Home Brandon Bielak Nathan Eovaldi

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.