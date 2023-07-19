Wednesday's contest at Coors Field has the Houston Astros (52-43) going head to head against the Colorado Rockies (37-58) at 3:10 PM ET (on July 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Astros, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Brandon Bielak (4-5) for the Astros and Austin Gomber (8-7) for the Rockies.

Astros vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM

Astros vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Astros did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Astros have been favorites in 60 games this season and won 34 (56.7%) of those contests.

Houston is 20-10 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored 448 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Astros have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

