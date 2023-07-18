Mauricio Dubon -- with an on-base percentage of .234 in his past 10 games, 69 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Colorado Rockies, with Jake Bird on the mound, on July 18 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-6 with an RBI against the Angels.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Jake Bird

Jake Bird TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .280 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 112th in the league in slugging.

Dubon has picked up a hit in 74.7% of his 75 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.7% of those games.

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (5.3%, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate).

Dubon has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this year (21 of 75), with more than one RBI four times (5.3%).

He has scored in 54.7% of his games this year (41 of 75), with two or more runs nine times (12.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 40 .257 AVG .298 .270 OBP .330 .338 SLG .435 8 XBH 16 1 HR 3 7 RBI 18 17/3 K/BB 23/7 1 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings