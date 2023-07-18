Chas McCormick leads the Houston Astros (52-42) into a matchup with the Colorado Rockies (36-58) after homering twice in a 9-8 victory over the Angels. It begins at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable starters are Hunter Brown (6-6) for the Astros and Jake Bird (2-1) for the Rockies.

Astros vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (6-6, 4.21 ERA) vs Bird - COL (2-1, 3.70 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

Brown (6-6) will take the mound for the Astros, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in three innings pitched on Saturday, July 8 in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.21, a 3.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.330 in 17 games this season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Brown has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 17 chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.

He has made 17 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Bird

Bird (2-1) starts for the Rockies, his second this season.

His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when the righty threw two-thirds of an inning against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

In 43 appearances this season, he has a 3.70 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .265 against him.

Jake Bird vs. Astros

He meets an Astros offense that ranks 10th in the league with 445 total runs scored while batting .251 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .413 slugging percentage (12th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 115 home runs (10th in the league).

Bird has thrown one inning without giving up a hit or an earned run against the Astros this season.

