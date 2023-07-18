Sportsbooks have set player props for Ryan McMahon and others when the Houston Astros visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 85 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 40 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .254/.334/.457 so far this year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

