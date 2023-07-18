Tuesday's contest between the Houston Astros (52-42) and the Colorado Rockies (36-58) at Coors Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Astros securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on July 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (6-6) to the mound, while Jake Bird (2-1) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Astros vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Astros vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Astros have won 34, or 57.6%, of the 59 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston has a record of 9-2 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 445 total runs this season.

The Astros' 3.77 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule