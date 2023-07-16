On Sunday, Yainer Diaz (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .268 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and five walks.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has homered in nine games this year (17.0%), homering in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 19 games this year (35.8%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 21 of 53 games (39.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 28 .289 AVG .250 .310 OBP .264 .614 SLG .390 11 XBH 10 8 HR 2 14 RBI 8 14/2 K/BB 23/3 0 SB 0

