In a Sunday MLB schedule that features a lot of exciting matchups, the Chicago White Sox versus the Atlanta Braves is a game to see.

Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the info provided below.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Pittsburgh Pirates (41-51) play the San Francisco Giants (51-41)

The Giants hope to get a road victory at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.262 AVG, 9 HR, 42 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.262 AVG, 9 HR, 42 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.273 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SF Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -148 +125 9

The Baltimore Orioles (56-35) play host to the Miami Marlins (53-41)

The Marlins will hit the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.275 AVG, 12 HR, 39 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.275 AVG, 12 HR, 39 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.386 AVG, 3 HR, 43 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

BAL Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -176 +149 8.5

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Philadelphia Phillies (50-42) take on the San Diego Padres (44-49)

The Padres hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.292 AVG, 13 HR, 55 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.292 AVG, 13 HR, 55 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.266 AVG, 16 HR, 50 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

PHI Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -154 +132 9

The Atlanta Braves (61-30) play the Chicago White Sox (39-55)

The White Sox will hit the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.332 AVG, 23 HR, 58 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.332 AVG, 23 HR, 58 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.269 AVG, 26 HR, 53 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ATL Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -172 +146 9.5

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Toronto Blue Jays (52-41) play the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-41)

The Diamondbacks will look to pick up a road win at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.315 AVG, 16 HR, 53 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.315 AVG, 16 HR, 53 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.291 AVG, 18 HR, 48 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TOR Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -162 +139 9.5

The New York Mets (42-50) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (53-38)

The Dodgers will look to pick up a road win at Citi Field versus the Mets on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.235 AVG, 19 HR, 60 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.235 AVG, 19 HR, 60 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.287 AVG, 27 HR, 64 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

NYM Moneyline LAD Moneyline Total -119 -100 8.5

The Cincinnati Reds (50-43) face the Milwaukee Brewers (51-42)

The Brewers will take to the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.273 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.273 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.278 AVG, 12 HR, 47 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CIN Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -131 +111 10.5

The Kansas City Royals (26-67) play the Tampa Bay Rays (60-35)

The Rays will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.257 AVG, 15 HR, 48 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.257 AVG, 15 HR, 48 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.278 AVG, 11 HR, 45 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TB Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -217 +181 9.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (39-53) take on the Washington Nationals (37-55)

The Nationals will take to the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.283 AVG, 20 HR, 64 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.283 AVG, 20 HR, 64 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.300 AVG, 14 HR, 50 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

STL Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -192 +161 9

The Chicago Cubs (43-48) host the Boston Red Sox (49-44)

The Red Sox will hit the field at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.273 AVG, 5 HR, 46 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.273 AVG, 5 HR, 46 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.256 AVG, 22 HR, 72 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CHC Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -150 +127 9.5

The Texas Rangers (54-39) face the Cleveland Guardians (45-47)

The Guardians will look to pick up a road win at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.271 AVG, 11 HR, 57 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.271 AVG, 11 HR, 57 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.284 AVG, 14 HR, 53 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TEX Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -131 +110 9.5

The Colorado Rockies (35-58) play the New York Yankees (50-43)

The Yankees hope to get a road victory at Coors Field against the Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.254 AVG, 14 HR, 45 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.254 AVG, 14 HR, 45 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.259 AVG, 13 HR, 37 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

NYY Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -225 +185 11

The Oakland Athletics (25-69) face the Minnesota Twins (47-46)

The Twins will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.244 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.244 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.233 AVG, 11 HR, 40 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIN Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -206 +173 8

The Seattle Mariners (45-46) face the Detroit Tigers (41-50)

The Tigers hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.250 AVG, 13 HR, 49 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.250 AVG, 13 HR, 49 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.229 AVG, 12 HR, 46 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SEA Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -182 +154 7.5

The Los Angeles Angels (46-47) face the Houston Astros (51-42)

The Astros hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.302 AVG, 33 HR, 72 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.302 AVG, 33 HR, 72 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.291 AVG, 13 HR, 60 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

HOU Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -144 +123 9.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.