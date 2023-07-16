Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.341 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-6 with an RBI) against the Angels.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .282 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 120th and he is 106th in slugging.
- Dubon has had a hit in 55 of 74 games this season (74.3%), including multiple hits 23 times (31.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 5.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 74), and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this season (27.0%), Dubon has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.4%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 54.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|39
|.257
|AVG
|.302
|.270
|OBP
|.335
|.338
|SLG
|.444
|8
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|17
|17/3
|K/BB
|21/7
|1
|SB
|5
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.54 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.2 per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, July 8, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.25, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .278 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.