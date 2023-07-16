Jacob Meyers is back in action for the Houston Astros versus Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles AngelsJuly 16 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Mariners) he went 0-for-3.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is batting .223 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.

Meyers has picked up a hit in 34 of 65 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

Looking at the 65 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (9.2%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 21.5% of his games this season, Meyers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 24 of 65 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 31 .174 AVG .275 .268 OBP .348 .312 SLG .431 7 XBH 11 4 HR 2 9 RBI 13 36/13 K/BB 26/9 2 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings