Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yainer Diaz is available when the Houston Astros take on Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Mariners) he went 0-for-3.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .263 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and four walks.
- In 61.5% of his 52 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- In 17.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has driven in a run in 18 games this year (34.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this year (38.5%), including one multi-run game.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|.289
|AVG
|.240
|.310
|OBP
|.248
|.614
|SLG
|.385
|11
|XBH
|10
|8
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|7
|14/2
|K/BB
|21/2
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.48 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 17th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.31 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.31, with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
