Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chas McCormick -- hitting .297 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on July 15 at 9:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .257 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- In 59.6% of his games this year (31 of 52), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (26.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (15.4%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- McCormick has driven home a run in 15 games this year (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 17.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 20 games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|.299
|AVG
|.217
|.384
|OBP
|.294
|.552
|SLG
|.370
|12
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|12
|24/9
|K/BB
|31/8
|6
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Detmers (2-6 with a 4.31 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 17th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw 3 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.31 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .239 to his opponents.
