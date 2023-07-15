The Houston Astros visit the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Kyle Tucker, Shohei Ohtani and others in this game.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Valdez Stats

The Astros' Framber Valdez (7-6) will make his 18th start of the season.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 13 of them.

Valdez has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 29-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.51), 11th in WHIP (1.054), and 21st in K/9 (9.4).

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jul. 8 6.0 5 2 2 6 2 at Cardinals Jun. 27 6.0 8 4 4 6 3 vs. Mets Jun. 20 8.0 4 2 2 9 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 14 7.0 5 1 1 6 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 8 5.0 4 3 3 5 4

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 95 hits with 21 doubles, 13 home runs, 42 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He has a .291/.371/.475 slash line so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 14 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 12 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 50 walks and 56 RBI (84 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a .239/.337/.387 slash line on the year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 105 hits with 15 doubles, six triples, 32 home runs, 48 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .303/.387/.659 slash line so far this year.

Ohtani has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 14 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Jul. 8 3-for-4 1 1 3 8 0 at Dodgers Jul. 7 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 41 RBI (80 total hits).

He's slashed .249/.296/.452 on the year.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros Jul. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Dodgers Jul. 8 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Padres Jul. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Padres Jul. 4 1-for-3 2 1 1 4

