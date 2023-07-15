On Saturday, July 15 at 9:07 PM ET, the Houston Astros (51-41) visit the Los Angeles Angels (45-47) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Framber Valdez will get the nod for the Astros, while Reid Detmers will take the mound for the Angels.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Angels have +140 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (7-6, 2.51 ERA) vs Detmers - LAA (2-6, 4.31 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Astros and Angels game but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Astros (-165) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $16.06 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Kyle Tucker get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Astros vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 57 games this season and won 33 (57.9%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 18-8 (69.2%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Astros won all of the three games it played while the moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Angels have won in 17, or 44.7%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Angels have a win-loss record of 1-4 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 0-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West +105 - 2nd

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.