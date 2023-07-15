How to Watch the Astros vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 15
Framber Valdez takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Saturday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Mickey Moniak and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.
Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Time: 9:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 12th in baseball with 108 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Houston ranks 14th in MLB, slugging .406.
- The Astros are 16th in MLB with a .248 batting average.
- Houston is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (424 total).
- The Astros rank 19th in MLB with a .317 on-base percentage.
- The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest average in MLB.
- Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston's 3.64 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.253).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.51 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Valdez is looking to collect his 14th quality start of the year in this outing.
- Valdez will try to build on a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 innings per outing).
- He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/6/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-1
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|George Kirby
|7/7/2023
|Mariners
|L 10-1
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Castillo
|7/8/2023
|Mariners
|W 3-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Bryan Woo
|7/9/2023
|Mariners
|L 3-1
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Logan Gilbert
|7/14/2023
|Angels
|W 7-5
|Away
|J.P. France
|-
|7/15/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Reid Detmers
|7/16/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Tyler Anderson
|7/18/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/20/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|Hogan Harris
|7/21/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|JP Sears
