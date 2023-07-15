Saturday's contest at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (45-47) going head to head against the Houston Astros (51-41) at 9:07 PM ET (on July 15). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Angels, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (7-6) for the Astros and Reid Detmers (2-6) for the Angels.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Angels 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have been favorites in 57 games this season and won 33 (57.9%) of those contests.

Houston has entered 29 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 20-9 in those contests.

The Astros have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 424 total runs this season.

The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.64).

Astros Schedule