Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.158 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Angels.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .239 with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 50 walks.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in 63.7% of his 91 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.0% of them.
- He has homered in 13.2% of his games this year, and 3% of his plate appearances.
- In 38.5% of his games this year, Bregman has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 45.1% of his games this year (41 of 91), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|44
|.247
|AVG
|.232
|.340
|OBP
|.333
|.379
|SLG
|.395
|10
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|30
|26/23
|K/BB
|27/27
|4
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Angels will send Detmers (2-6) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.31 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 4.31 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .239 to opposing hitters.
