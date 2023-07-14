As play in the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open nears an end, a quarterfinal is up next for Qinwen Zheng against Emma Navarro. At +300, Zheng has the second-best odds to win this tournament at Country Time Club.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 32nd Palermo Ladies Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Zheng at the 2023 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 14-23

July 14-23 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Zheng's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, July 21 (at 4:00 AM ET), Zheng will play Navarro, after beating Diane Parry 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 in the last round.

Zheng has current moneyline odds of -160 to win her next match against Navarro. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Qinwen Zheng Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +2000

32nd Palermo Ladies Open odds to win: +300

Want to bet on Zheng? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Zheng Stats

Zheng beat Parry 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

Zheng is 29-19 over the past year, with no tournament wins.

In five tournaments on clay over the past 12 months, Zheng has gone 8-4.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Zheng has played 48 matches and 22.0 games per match.

Over the past year, Zheng has played 12 matches on clay, and 22.8 games per match.

Zheng has won 31.3% of her return games and 76.1% of her service games over the past year.

On clay over the past 12 months, Zheng has claimed 73.1% of her service games and 35.7% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.