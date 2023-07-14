Bligh Madris -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on July 14 at 9:38 PM ET.

Bligh Madris Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Bligh Madris At The Plate

  • Madris is hitting .111 with a double and two walks.
  • Once in seven games this year, Madris produced a hit, and he had multiple hits in that game.
  • He has not homered in his seven games this year.
  • Madris has not driven in a run this year.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Bligh Madris Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
.000 AVG .154
.000 OBP .267
.000 SLG .231
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
2/0 K/BB 3/2
0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Angels' 4.46 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday, July 4 -- the right-hander tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.41), 16th in WHIP (1.106), and fourth in K/9 (11.8) among qualifying pitchers.
