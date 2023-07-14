Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (45-46) square off against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (50-41) in the series opener at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday, July 14. The game will begin at 9:38 PM ET.

The Angels are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Astros have +125 odds to win. The contest's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (7-4, 3.41 ERA) vs J.P. France - HOU (4-3, 3.26 ERA)

Astros vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Astros versus Angels game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Astros (+125) in this matchup, means that you think the Astros will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Kyle Tucker hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Astros vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have won 27, or 51.9%, of the 52 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Angels have a 13-9 record (winning 59.1% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Angels played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Astros have been victorious in 14, or 51.9%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Astros have a win-loss record of 2-2 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Astros have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Astros vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+260) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) José Abreu 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West +105 - 2nd

