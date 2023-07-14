Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will take the field on Friday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Shohei Ohtani, who gets the start for the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch will be at 9:38 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 11th in Major League Baseball with 108 home runs.

Houston ranks 14th in the majors with a .407 team slugging percentage.

The Astros rank 17th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

Houston has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 417.

The Astros have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Houston strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.

Houston has an ERA of 3.65 as a team, best in baseball.

Astros pitchers have a 1.249 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros' J.P. France (4-3) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, July 5.

He's going for his seventh quality start in a row.

France has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Rockies W 6-4 Home J.P. France Chase Anderson 7/6/2023 Mariners L 5-1 Home Ronel Blanco George Kirby 7/7/2023 Mariners L 10-1 Home Hunter Brown Luis Castillo 7/8/2023 Mariners W 3-2 Home Framber Valdez Bryan Woo 7/9/2023 Mariners L 3-1 Home Brandon Bielak Logan Gilbert 7/14/2023 Angels - Away J.P. France Shohei Ohtani 7/15/2023 Angels - Away Framber Valdez Reid Detmers 7/16/2023 Angels - Away Cristian Javier Tyler Anderson 7/18/2023 Rockies - Away - - 7/19/2023 Rockies - Away - - 7/20/2023 Athletics - Away - -

