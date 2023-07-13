How to Watch Men's ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Today: Live Stream and More - July 13
Today in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy, Albert Ramos-Vinolas (No. 76 in world) will play Luciano Darderi (No. 229), the highlight of a four-match schedule in the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 round of 16. If you're looking for how to watch, ESPN has the live stream.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Information
- Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: July 13
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni
- Location: San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Today - July 13
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Luciano Darderi vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas
|Round of 16
|11:00 AM ET
|Francesco Forti vs. Kimmer Coppejans
|Round of 16
|12:20 PM ET
|Alejandro Tabilo vs. Ricardas Berankis
|Round of 16
|1:00 PM ET
|Benoit Paire vs. Carlos Sanchez Jover
|Round of 16
|3:30 PM ET
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!
Today's Best Match Insights: Darderi vs. Ramos-Vinolas
- Through five tournaments this year, Darderi is yet to win a title, and his record is 6-6.
- Ramos-Vinolas, who owns a 6-17 record in 17 tournaments so far this year, has yet to claim a tournament win.
- Darderi has played 12 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 19.8 games per match.
- On clay, Darderi has played five matches so far this year, totaling 18.4 games per match while winning 54.3% of games.
- Darderi has won 20.5% of his return games so far this year, and 67.5% of his service games.
- Ramos-Vinolas has played 23 matches this year across all court surfaces, averaging 27.7 games per match and winning 47.3% of those games.
- On clay, Ramos-Vinolas has played 17 matches (averaging 26.9 games per match and 9.7 games per set).
- Ramos-Vinolas has a service game winning percentage of 75.5% on all surfaces (241-for-319 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 19.1% (61-for-319 in return games).
Bet on Darderi or Ramos-Vinolas to win this match with BetMGM.
Yesterday's Match Results
|Winner
|Loser
|Score
|Round
|Flavio Cobolli
|Hernan Casanova
|6-3, 6-4
|Round of 16
|Dimitar Kuzmanov
|Michael Geerts
|6-3, 1-6, 6-3
|Round of 16
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.