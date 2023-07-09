The Indiana Fever (5-13) will look to break a six-game losing streak when hosting the Dallas Wings (9-9) on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3, BSSW, and BSIN.

Wings vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Wings vs. Fever

The 83.9 points per game Dallas scores are only two fewer points than Indiana gives up (85.9).

This season, Dallas has a 41.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% lower than the 44.2% of shots Indiana's opponents have knocked down.

In games the Wings shoot better than 44.2% from the field, they are 4-1 overall.

Dallas shoots 28.6% from three-point range, 8.2% lower than the 36.8% Indiana allows to opponents.

Dallas and Indiana rebound at about the same rate, with Dallas averaging four more rebounds per game.

Wings Recent Performance

The Wings' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 82.7 points a contest compared to the 83.9 they've averaged this year.

Dallas has been more porous on the defensive side of the ball lately, giving up 83.3 points per game over its past 10 outings compared to the 83.1 points per game its opponents average over the 2023 season.

The Wings are trending down from beyond the arc over their last 10 outings, making 5.7 threes per game and shooting 27.3% from long range in comparison to their season-long averages of 6.7 makes and 28.6% from distance in the 2023 season.

Wings Injuries