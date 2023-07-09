Astros vs. Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 9
The Seattle Mariners (44-44) visit the Houston Astros (50-40) on Sunday at Minute Maid Park, at 2:10 PM ET.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (6-5) to the mound, while Brandon Bielak (4-4) will answer the bell for the Astros.
Astros vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (6-5, 3.82 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (4-4, 3.81 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak
- Bielak (4-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.81, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .281 against him.
- Bielak has two quality starts under his belt this season.
- Bielak heads into this game with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 10 outings this season.
Brandon Bielak vs. Mariners
- The opposing Mariners offense has the 24th-ranked slugging percentage (.391) and ranks 15th in home runs hit (102) in all of MLB. They have a collective .233 batting average, and are 25th in the league with 689 total hits and 16th in MLB action scoring 401 runs.
- Bielak has thrown 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on 10 hits against the Mariners this season.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert
- The Mariners will send Gilbert (6-5) to the mound for his 18th start this season.
- The right-hander allowed five hits in nine scoreless innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.
- The 26-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 3.82, a 5.26 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.016.
- He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.
- Gilbert will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has made 17 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 34th, 1.016 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 31st.
