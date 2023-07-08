Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Bryan Woo) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .254 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks.
- In 53 of 78 games this year (67.9%) Pena has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).
- In 12.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.2% of his games this season, Pena has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 41.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|36
|.229
|AVG
|.280
|.305
|OBP
|.310
|.382
|SLG
|.440
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|16
|28/12
|K/BB
|46/5
|7
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Woo (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.08 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .225 batting average against him.
