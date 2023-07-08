Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Alex Bregman -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .242 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 50 walks.
- Bregman has gotten a hit in 56 of 88 games this year (63.6%), including 20 multi-hit games (22.7%).
- He has homered in 12 games this year (13.6%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 38.6% of his games this year, Bregman has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.251
|AVG
|.233
|.347
|OBP
|.337
|.389
|SLG
|.395
|10
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|6
|25
|RBI
|30
|25/23
|K/BB
|24/27
|4
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 87 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners will send Woo (1-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In six games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.08, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.