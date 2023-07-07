The Dallas Wings (8-9) will look to Arike Ogunbowale (fourth in WNBA, 21.5 points per game) going up against A'ja Wilson (fifth in league, 19.8) and the Las Vegas Aces (16-1) on Friday, July 7, 2023 at College Park Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Wings vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: College Park Center

College Park Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Key Stats for Wings vs. Aces

Dallas averages 5.9 more points per game (84.2) than Las Vegas give up (78.3).

The Wings are 4-2 when they shoot better than 41.5% from the field.

Dallas shoots 28.9% from three-point distance this season. That's 4.5 percentage points lower than Las Vegas has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (33.4%).

The Wings are 3-2 in games when the team makes more than 33.4% of their three-point shots.

Las Vegas and Dallas rebound at around the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 4.1 fewer rebounds per game.

Wings Recent Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Wings are averaging 83.7 points per contest, 0.5 fewer points than their season average (84.2).

In its last 10 games, Dallas is giving up 83.2 points per contest, 0.2 fewer points than its season average (83.4).

The Wings are draining 6.2 treys per contest over their last 10 games, which is 0.7 fewer three-pointers than their average for the season (6.9). In addition, they have a lower three-point percentage over their last 10 games (27.7%) compared to their season average from downtown (28.9%).

Wings Injuries