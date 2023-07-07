Wings vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 7
The Dallas Wings (8-9) will lean on Arike Ogunbowale (fourth in WNBA, 21.5 points per game) when they square off against A'ja Wilson (fifth in league, 19.8) and the Las Vegas Aces (16-1) on Friday, July 7, 2023 at College Park Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on ION.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Aces matchup in this article.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Wings vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Wings vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Wings Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-8.5)
|175
|-450
|+360
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Aces (-8.5)
|174.5
|-500
|+375
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Aces (-8.5)
|175.5
|-425
|+300
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Aces (-10.5)
|175.5
|-600
|+400
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Wings vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces have put together an 8-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Wings have put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- Las Vegas is 6-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
- Dallas has covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
- In the Aces' 16 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
- Wings games have hit the over six out of 16 times this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.