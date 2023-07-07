Rays vs. Braves Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 7
The Atlanta Braves (58-28) will look for Ronald Acuna Jr. to extend a 16-game hitting streak versus the Tampa Bay Rays (57-33), on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (2-2) to the mound, while Charlie Morton (8-6) will get the nod for the Braves.
Rays vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (2-2, 4.50 ERA) vs Morton - ATL (8-6, 3.57 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow
- Glasnow (2-2) will take the mound for the Rays, his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.
- The 29-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 4.50 ERA and 14 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .239.
- He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Glasnow has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton
- Morton (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.57 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.57, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
- Morton is trying to pick up his seventh quality start of the year.
- Morton is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 16 appearances this season.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 3.57 ERA ranks 28th, 1.445 WHIP ranks 58th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 12th.
