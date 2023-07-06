The New Orleans Saints have +3000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +125

+125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans compiled a 6-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Saints games hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

New Orleans ranked 19th in total offense this year (333.8 yards per game), but it really clicked on defense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 333.8 yards allowed per game.

The Saints put up a 4-5 record at home and were 3-5 on the road last season.

New Orleans posted four wins as the favorite in six games last season, and was victorious twice (in 10 opportunities) as an underdog.

In the NFC South the Saints won only two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr had 24 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year, completing 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game).

Jamaal Williams ran for 1,066 yards (62.7 per game) and 17 touchdowns in 17 games for the Lions last season.

Alvin Kamara ran for 897 yards (59.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Taysom Hill scored two TDs, hauling in nine balls for 77 yards (4.8 per game).

On defense last year, Demario Davis helped keep opposing offenses in check with one interception to go with 109 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans - +12500 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +8000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +15000 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +6600 6 October 15 @ Texans - +15000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2500 8 October 29 @ Colts - +10000 9 November 5 Bears - +6600 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +6600 13 December 3 Lions - +2000 14 December 10 Panthers - +8000 15 December 17 Giants - +6600 16 December 21 @ Rams - +5000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +15000 18 January 7 Falcons - +6600

